Jason Eliassaint, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Jason Eliassaint, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Denver, CO. They graduated from Walden University.

Jason Eliassaint works at Blue SKy Mental Health Clinic in Denver, CO with other offices in Silver Spring, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Blue Sky Mental Health Clinic
    1312 17th St # 1130, Denver, CO 80202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 865-3135
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Blue Sky Mental Health Clinic
    10301 Georgia Ave Ste 203W, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 865-3135
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Haitian Creole
    NPI Number
    • 1972143915
    Medical Education
    • Walden University
    Undergraduate School
    • Wright State University, Dayton Ohio
