Jason Dunn, APRN
Offers telehealth
Jason Dunn, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Elizabethtown, KY.
Jason Dunn works at
Promise Community Health Center Elizabethtown2608 Ring Rd Ste B107, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 506-3741
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Passport Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
There was no wait time at all. He listened to my concerns and treated me with respect. He made changes to my medicine that are working better than what I was taking before.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
