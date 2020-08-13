See All Nurse Practitioners in Elizabethtown, KY
Jason Dunn, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jason Dunn, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Elizabethtown, KY. 

Jason Dunn works at Promise Community Health Center Elizabethtown in Elizabethtown, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Promise Community Health Center Elizabethtown
    2608 Ring Rd Ste B107, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 506-3741

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Passport Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Jason Dunn, APRN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1356895916
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jason Dunn, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jason Dunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jason Dunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jason Dunn works at Promise Community Health Center Elizabethtown in Elizabethtown, KY. View the full address on Jason Dunn’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Jason Dunn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jason Dunn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jason Dunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jason Dunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

