See All Nurse Practitioners in Albuquerque, NM
Jason Deluisa, CNP Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Jason Deluisa, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jason Deluisa, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM. 

Jason Deluisa works at Oak Street Clinic & Urgent Care in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Anita M Velasco, NP
Anita M Velasco, NP
8 (10)
View Profile
Leyna R Inberg, NP
Leyna R Inberg, NP
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Clinic & Urgent Care
    5341 Wyoming Blvd Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 508-0197

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jason Deluisa?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jason Deluisa, CNP
    How would you rate your experience with Jason Deluisa, CNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jason Deluisa to family and friends

    Jason Deluisa's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jason Deluisa

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jason Deluisa, CNP.

    About Jason Deluisa, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629200894
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jason Deluisa, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jason Deluisa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jason Deluisa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jason Deluisa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jason Deluisa works at Oak Street Clinic & Urgent Care in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Jason Deluisa’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Jason Deluisa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jason Deluisa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jason Deluisa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jason Deluisa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jason Deluisa, CNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.