Jason Dacruz, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.5 (21)
Overview

Jason Dacruz, PA is a Physician Assistant in Hartford, CT. 

Jason Dacruz works at Orthopedic Associates of Hartford, PC in Hartford, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orthopedic Associates of Hartford, PC
    31 Seymour St # 607, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Mar 26, 2020
    Jason Dacruz PA is a talented healer. I feel very fortunate to have found this ortho group and to have him on the surgical team. He is a pleasure to work with until the secretary, Barbara, interjects herself in between him and the patient. Barbara appears to be forgetful, is very condescending, and is overall unhelpful at a time when you need care and compassion the most. Complaints made against her do not appear to make a difference because her behavior has not changed over the years. I have had four spinal surgeries. The surgery is definitely no walk in the park, but this team has skillfully and consistently kept me upright and moving with the least amount of downtime possible despite the seriousness of the injuries. But for the issues with the secretary, this team rocks. I wholeheartedly recommend the services of this group without reservation other than the issue already raised with the secretary.
    About Jason Dacruz, PA

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1417034786
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jason Dacruz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Jason Dacruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jason Dacruz works at Orthopedic Associates of Hartford, PC in Hartford, CT. View the full address on Jason Dacruz’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Jason Dacruz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jason Dacruz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jason Dacruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jason Dacruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

