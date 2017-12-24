Jason Cossey, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jason Cossey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jason Cossey, PA-C
Overview
Jason Cossey, PA-C is a Pulmonologist in Matthews, NC.
Jason Cossey works at
Locations
Novant Health Pulmonary Critical Care Matthews1450 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 380, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 908-2073
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient in Glens Falls Hospital's ICU, recently. Jason has tremendous compassion for his patients & puts you at ease immediately. I have severe COPD & he encouraged me daily. I have pulmonary hypertension. He went over & above to research the medication for this (Sildenafil). He got the price down to something we could handle & asked me to give it a try. I would like him to know that since I've been taking it, my heart rate stays at 89-92 It's never been that low. I'm feeling wonderful!
About Jason Cossey, PA-C
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- Male
- 1497849939
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
