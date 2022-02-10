See All Physicians Assistants in Mesa, AZ
Jason Collier, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (17)
Overview

Jason Collier, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Mesa, AZ. 

Jason Collier works at Southeast Valley Medical Group in Mesa, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southeast Valley Medical Group
    1950 S Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ 85210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 969-1446
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 10, 2022
    Jsaon stays current, and he's old enough to be facing the same problems I do, and has an active lifestyle. So he's a good role model.
    Carl — Feb 10, 2022
    About Jason Collier, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689650715
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jason Collier has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jason Collier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jason Collier works at Southeast Valley Medical Group in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Jason Collier’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Jason Collier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jason Collier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jason Collier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jason Collier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

