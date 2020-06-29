Dr. Jason Binning, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Binning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Binning, OD
Overview
Dr. Jason Binning, OD is an Optometrist in Lake Worth, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6169 S Jog Rd Ste A10, Lake Worth, FL 33467 Directions (754) 422-2306
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I will never go anywhere else to have someone assist me with my eye care. A very caring individual and his staff is exceptional. He has taken care of my father and my eye care for over a decade. I appreciate all he does.
About Dr. Jason Binning, OD
- Optometry
- English, German
- 1184612822
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Binning has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Binning accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Binning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Binning speaks German.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Binning. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Binning.
