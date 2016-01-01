Dr. Jason Beddingfield, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beddingfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Beddingfield, OD
Overview
Dr. Jason Beddingfield, OD is an Optometrist in Laurel, MS.
Dr. Beddingfield works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gibson Optical1620 Highway 15 N, Laurel, MS 39440 Directions (601) 255-2046
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beddingfield?
About Dr. Jason Beddingfield, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1932113404
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beddingfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beddingfield accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beddingfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beddingfield works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Beddingfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beddingfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beddingfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beddingfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.