Overview

Jason Beard, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Twin Falls, ID. 

Jason Beard works at Preferred Child & Family Service in Twin Falls, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beard Family Services
    284 Martin St, Twin Falls, ID 83301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 733-7186
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 19, 2020
    One of the best councilors I have ever been to. I have struggled in my marage for 21 years always thinking I was the problem. He helped me see just how destructive my narcissistic wife has been to me over the years. Great help would recomend them especially Jason to any one who is struggling.
    — Aug 19, 2020
    About Jason Beard, MA

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1083636518
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jason Beard, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jason Beard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jason Beard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jason Beard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jason Beard works at Preferred Child & Family Service in Twin Falls, ID. View the full address on Jason Beard’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Jason Beard. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jason Beard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jason Beard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jason Beard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

