Jason Apfel, PA-C
Jason Apfel, PA-C is an Orthopedic Specialist in Chandler, AZ.
Dhmg Orthopedics and Plastic Surgery - Chandler Regional485 S Dobson Rd Ste 110, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions
Jason is a knowledgeable and professional Physicians Assistant. He provided care before and after my shoulder surgery, and is currently providing care for my knee. He is warm and compassionate, and is very good at explaining problems and procedures. He listens and answers questions thoroughly. I trust Jason and would highly recommend this provider.
- Orthopedics
- English
- Male
- 1134591704
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
