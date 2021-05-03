Jasmine Peralta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jasmine Peralta, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jasmine Peralta, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in El Paso, TX.
Jasmine Peralta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Project Vida Health Center3612 Pera Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 533-7057
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jasmine Peralta?
Muy buena doctora exelente. Atencion
About Jasmine Peralta, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1497262471
Frequently Asked Questions
Jasmine Peralta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jasmine Peralta works at
Jasmine Peralta has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jasmine Peralta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jasmine Peralta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jasmine Peralta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.