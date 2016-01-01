Jasmine Karaouni, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jasmine Karaouni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jasmine Karaouni, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jasmine Karaouni, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Woodland, CA.
Locations
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic515 Fairchild Ct, Woodland, CA 95695 Directions (530) 668-2600Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic632 W Gibson Rd, Woodland, CA 95695 Directions (530) 668-2600Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic2440 W Covell Blvd, Davis, CA 95616 Directions (530) 668-2600Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
About Jasmine Karaouni, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1568879088
Frequently Asked Questions
Jasmine Karaouni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Jasmine Karaouni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Jasmine Karaouni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jasmine Karaouni.
