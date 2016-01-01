Jasmine Gasca accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jasmine Gasca
Overview
Jasmine Gasca is a Physician Assistant in Los Angeles, CA.
Jasmine Gasca works at
Locations
Childrens Hospital Los Angeles Medical Group4650 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 660-2450Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Jasmine Gasca
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1558814921
