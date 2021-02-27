Jasmina Fornbacher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jasmina Fornbacher, APRN
Jasmina Fornbacher, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Jasmina Fornbacher works at
Chamian Medical Group Pllc7325 S Pecos Rd Ste 102, Las Vegas, NV 89120 Directions (702) 982-6402
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I saw Jasmina about two years ago because my Doctor in the office was on vacation....Totally fine. Everyone needs a vacation. Jasmina was in the office and I scheduled an appointment with her. I've seen APRN's in the past and like the care they provide. Long story short, I kept seeing her and have appreciated the care she provides and the patient/NP relationship we have developed. She is great. Good listener, funny, and provides top notch care and when she has to refer me to Specialists, they are great. I know I get great care from Jasmina. I know when I see her, I'm getting great care. Jasmina rocks!!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1164901245
Jasmina Fornbacher accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jasmina Fornbacher, there are benefits to both methods.