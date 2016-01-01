See All Neuropsychologists in Wethersfield, CT
Overview

Jasmen Rice is a Neuropsychologist in Wethersfield, CT. They graduated from Chicago School of Professional Psychology and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.

Jasmen Rice works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Wethersfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    1260 Silas Deane Hwy Fl 1, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 545-7550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Alzheimer's Disease
Behavioral Disorders
Cognitive Disorders
Alzheimer's Disease
Behavioral Disorders
Cognitive Disorders

Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Neurodegenerative Diseases Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    About Jasmen Rice

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427547405
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Northwell Health
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Chicago School of Professional Psychology
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jasmen Rice is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jasmen Rice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jasmen Rice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jasmen Rice works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Wethersfield, CT. View the full address on Jasmen Rice’s profile.

    Jasmen Rice has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jasmen Rice.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jasmen Rice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jasmen Rice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

