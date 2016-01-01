Jasmen Rice is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jasmen Rice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jasmen Rice
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jasmen Rice is a Neuropsychologist in Wethersfield, CT. They graduated from Chicago School of Professional Psychology and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Jasmen Rice works at
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group1260 Silas Deane Hwy Fl 1, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Directions (860) 545-7550
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Jasmen Rice
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1427547405
Education & Certifications
- Northwell Health
- Chicago School of Professional Psychology
Jasmen Rice accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jasmen Rice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
