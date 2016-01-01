Jaschica Shelley, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jaschica Shelley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jaschica Shelley, MSN
Overview
Jaschica Shelley, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Dallas, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 315 S Hampton Rd, Dallas, TX 75208 Directions (469) 800-8810
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jaschica Shelley?
About Jaschica Shelley, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1740738681
Frequently Asked Questions
Jaschica Shelley accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jaschica Shelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jaschica Shelley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jaschica Shelley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jaschica Shelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jaschica Shelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.