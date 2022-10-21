See All Nurse Practitioners in Plantation, FL
Jarynet Beltran, AGACNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Jarynet Beltran, AGACNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jarynet Beltran, AGACNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Plantation, FL. 

Jarynet Beltran works at Champaign Dental Group in Plantation, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Primary Care Specialist of south Florida
    201 NW 82nd Ave Ste 201, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 275-3725
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Primary care specialist of south florida pa
    20200 W Dixie Hwy Ste 1108, Miami, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 275-3725

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Jarynet Beltran, AGACNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972905628
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jarynet Beltran, AGACNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jarynet Beltran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jarynet Beltran has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jarynet Beltran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Jarynet Beltran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jarynet Beltran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jarynet Beltran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jarynet Beltran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

