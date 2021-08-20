See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Jarvis Olsen, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (7)
Overview

Jarvis Olsen, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Jarvis Olsen works at Family in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Village Medical - Priority Health Group
    2481 Professional Ct, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 382-1599
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 20, 2021
    Jarvis is a very caring and compassionate physician. It was a 25 minute drive to get to him and to be honest he sometimes runs behind time but you will get the best treatment from him and you will not be rushed out because of time restraints. He helped me so much but we moved?? It was hard to find a new doctor in new state but I am only 2 1/2 hrs. away and willing to make the drive for him. Our last was visit was telemed and while he was willing to keep me as a patient he felt that if I could find a DR closer to home it would be best for me. Well happy to say I found someone that will meet my needs but I sure will miss him and the staff. Everyone was always friendly to me and I can’t stress enough how well Jarvis took care of me.
    Melody Hawley — Aug 20, 2021
    About Jarvis Olsen, APRN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194149146
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jarvis Olsen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jarvis Olsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Jarvis Olsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jarvis Olsen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jarvis Olsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jarvis Olsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

