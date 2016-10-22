See All Family Doctors in Medford, OR
Jarrod Watson, NPC

Family Medicine
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jarrod Watson, NPC is a Family Medicine Specialist in Medford, OR. 

Jarrod Watson works at Providence Med Grp Medford in Medford, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medford Clinic Family Medical Center
    1698 E McAndrews Rd Ste 300, Medford, OR 97504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 732-7950
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Depression
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Infectious Diseases
Injuries
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoporosis
Pelvic Exams
Pneumonia
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Stitches
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Well Baby Care
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 22, 2016
    Very professional...did not discount my symptoms and went the extra mile to find out what was wrong with me. If he had not gone the extra mile I would not have known how sick I was and I could have died. He saved my life by going the extra mile. Since my diagnosis he continues to follow up to make sure my general health is good. He listens to me!
    L Carlson in Medford,OR — Oct 22, 2016
    About Jarrod Watson, NPC

    • Family Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1841563251
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jarrod Watson, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jarrod Watson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jarrod Watson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jarrod Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jarrod Watson works at Providence Med Grp Medford in Medford, OR. View the full address on Jarrod Watson’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Jarrod Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jarrod Watson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jarrod Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jarrod Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

