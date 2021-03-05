Jared Thomas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jared Thomas, FNP
Overview
Jared Thomas, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Medford, OR.
Jared Thomas works at
Locations
Touchstone Interventional Pain Center2925 Siskiyou Blvd, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 773-1435
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Jared is an extremely knowledgeable, professional and compassionate provider. . I am always impressed with Jared's level of consistency, ability to accuracy assess and diagnose his client's presenting problems and admire his 'no-nonsense' approach toward client-care... while at the same time possessing a keen ability to 'read between the lines' with regards to a clients underlying motives and needs. -Highly recommend without reservation.
About Jared Thomas, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1487995528
Frequently Asked Questions
Jared Thomas accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jared Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jared Thomas works at
