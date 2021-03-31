See All Physicians Assistants in Gilbert, AZ
Jared Susini, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Jared Susini, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jared Susini, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Arizona Spine And Joint Hospital, Banner Gateway Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Jared Susini works at OrthoArizona in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoArizona - North Gilbert
    2940 E Banner Gateway Dr Ste 200, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 964-2908
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Rome Towers
    1760 E Pecos Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 964-2908

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Arizona Spine And Joint Hospital
  • Banner Gateway Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture
Ankle Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture
Ankle Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Dropfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dropfoot
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Shin Splints Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jared Susini?

    Mar 31, 2021
    I've had ankle pain to where I could hardly walk after biking, hiking or being on my feet for 8-10 hrs of work. Jared evaluated my foot, recomended a treatment plan. My pain is gone. I'm able to hike, mtn bike and come home from work without pain. What a great guy. Jared was very caring, very knowlegeable and didn't rush.
    Chris Simmon — Mar 31, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jared Susini, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Jared Susini, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jared Susini to family and friends

    Jared Susini's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jared Susini

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jared Susini, PA-C.

    About Jared Susini, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740513019
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Midwestern University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Arizona State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jared Susini, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jared Susini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jared Susini has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jared Susini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Jared Susini. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jared Susini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jared Susini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jared Susini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jared Susini, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.