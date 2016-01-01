See All Physicians Assistants in Salt Lake City, UT
Jared Simpson, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Jared Simpson, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jared Simpson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Salt Lake City, UT. 

Jared Simpson works at Pulmonary Medicine at St. Mark's in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heart Center at St. Mark's
    1160 E 3900 S Ste 2000, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5707
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mark's Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jared Simpson?

    Photo: Jared Simpson, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Jared Simpson, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jared Simpson to family and friends

    Jared Simpson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jared Simpson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jared Simpson, PA-C.

    About Jared Simpson, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932368925
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jared Simpson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jared Simpson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jared Simpson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jared Simpson works at Pulmonary Medicine at St. Mark's in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Jared Simpson’s profile.

    Jared Simpson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jared Simpson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jared Simpson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jared Simpson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jared Simpson, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.