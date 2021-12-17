See All Physicians Assistants in Titusville, FL
Jared Shipley, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jared Shipley, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Titusville, FL. 

Jared Shipley works at Brevard Health Alliance in Titusville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bha Titusville Clinic
    Bha Titusville Clinic
1537 N Singleton Ave, Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 241-6800
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 17, 2021
    Through and Thoughtful definitely rrecommend him for primary care
    Daisy Nuke — Dec 17, 2021
    About Jared Shipley, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174154256
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jared Shipley, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jared Shipley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jared Shipley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jared Shipley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jared Shipley works at Brevard Health Alliance in Titusville, FL. View the full address on Jared Shipley’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Jared Shipley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jared Shipley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jared Shipley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jared Shipley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

