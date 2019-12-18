Dr. Jared Rose, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jared Rose, DC
Overview
Dr. Jared Rose, DC is a Chiropractor in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus.
Dr. Rose works at
Locations
-
1
Sobe Health Center1181 71ST ST, Miami Beach, FL 33141 Directions (305) 834-7900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rose?
Dr. Rose did more then expected to make my lifestyle as ever before. Thank you Dr. Rose for making my life so much better.
About Dr. Jared Rose, DC
- Chiropractic
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871835496
Education & Certifications
- Moyal Chiropractic
- Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rose has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rose accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rose works at
Dr. Rose speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.