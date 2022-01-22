Jared Rapier is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jared Rapier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jared Rapier
Overview
Jared Rapier is a Physician Assistant in Puyallup, WA. They graduated from University of Washington.
Jared Rapier works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sound Family Medicine11216 Sunrise Blvd E Ste 3-106, Puyallup, WA 98374 Directions (253) 848-5951
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jared Rapier?
Jared Rapier was the best medical provider I ever had. I hope the VA INTERNAL MEDICINE folks know who they are getting. I wish I could follow him but sadly that is not going to happen. I miss him terribly already.
About Jared Rapier
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1619379021
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
Frequently Asked Questions
Jared Rapier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jared Rapier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jared Rapier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jared Rapier works at
6 patients have reviewed Jared Rapier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jared Rapier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jared Rapier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jared Rapier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.