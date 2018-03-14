Dr. Overton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jared Overton, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jared Overton, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Henderson, NV.
Dr. Overton works at
Locations
Overton Psychological Services Pllc8975 S Pecos Rd Ste 8D, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 563-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was so nervous going to Dr Overton to get evaluated.. But soon as I met him all that went out the door. The most humble,nice and understanding person.. His whole staff were awesome and caring.. Loved my visit..
About Dr. Jared Overton, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1194822577
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Overton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Overton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Overton works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Overton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Overton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Overton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Overton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.