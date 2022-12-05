See All Physicians Assistants in Fort Washington, PA
Jared Luke, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
5 (49)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jared Luke, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Fort Washington, PA. 

Jared Luke works at Philadelphia Institute of Dermatology - Fort Washington in Fort Washington, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Philadelphia Institute of Dermatology - Fort Washington
    501 Office Center Dr Ste 195, Fort Washington, PA 19034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (223) 377-2011
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Philadelphia - 10159 Verree Rd
    10159 Verree Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 845-4576
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 11:30am
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 49 ratings
Patient Ratings (49)
5 Star
(46)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
About Jared Luke, PA-C

Specialties
  • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1366900607
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

