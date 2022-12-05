Jared Luke, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jared Luke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jared Luke, PA-C
Overview
Jared Luke, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Fort Washington, PA.
Jared Luke works at
Locations
-
1
Philadelphia Institute of Dermatology - Fort Washington501 Office Center Dr Ste 195, Fort Washington, PA 19034 Directions (223) 377-2011Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Philadelphia - 10159 Verree Rd10159 Verree Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19116 Directions (267) 845-4576Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:30amSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jared Luke?
It was a quick visit -- Jared was very friendly, answered my questions, explained the issues, the choices, and care afterwards and what would happen next. A caring provider -- would recommend!
About Jared Luke, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Male
- 1366900607
Frequently Asked Questions
Jared Luke has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Jared Luke using Healthline FindCare.
Jared Luke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jared Luke works at
49 patients have reviewed Jared Luke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jared Luke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jared Luke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jared Luke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.