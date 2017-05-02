Dr. Jared Leon, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jared Leon, DC
Overview
Dr. Jared Leon, DC is a Chiropractor in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Life University.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 215 Hallock Rd Ste 1A, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 689-1000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leon?
Dr Jared saved my life! I had debilitating back pain and could not do normal day to day activities. Since seeing Dr Jared for the least two years for regular chiropractic adjustments, I have no more pain and I am free to live the active life I want!
About Dr. Jared Leon, DC
- Chiropractic
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1316067424
Education & Certifications
- Life University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Leon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.