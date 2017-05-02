See All Chiropractors in Stony Brook, NY
Dr. Jared Leon, DC

Chiropractic
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jared Leon, DC is a Chiropractor in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Life University.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    215 Hallock Rd Ste 1A, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 689-1000
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 02, 2017
    Dr Jared saved my life! I had debilitating back pain and could not do normal day to day activities. Since seeing Dr Jared for the least two years for regular chiropractic adjustments, I have no more pain and I am free to live the active life I want!
    Julie W. in Port Jefferson Station, NY — May 02, 2017
    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316067424
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Life University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jared Leon, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Leon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

