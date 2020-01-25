See All Physicians Assistants in Toledo, OH
Overview

Jared Johnson, PA is a Physician Assistant in Toledo, OH. 

Jared Johnson works at The University Of Toledo Medical Center in Toledo, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The University of Toledo Medical Center
    3000 Arlington Ave, Toledo, OH 43614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 383-3761
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 25, 2020
    Always takes the time to make sure you understand anything that is said and done in the office.
    Karol — Jan 25, 2020
    Photo: Jared Johnson, PA
    About Jared Johnson, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811048192
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jared Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jared Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jared Johnson works at The University Of Toledo Medical Center in Toledo, OH. View the full address on Jared Johnson’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Jared Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jared Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jared Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jared Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

