Jared Johnson, PA
Overview
Jared Johnson, PA is a Physician Assistant in Toledo, OH.
Jared Johnson works at
Locations
The University of Toledo Medical Center3000 Arlington Ave, Toledo, OH 43614 Directions (419) 383-3761
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Always takes the time to make sure you understand anything that is said and done in the office.
About Jared Johnson, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1811048192
Frequently Asked Questions
Jared Johnson accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jared Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Jared Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jared Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jared Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jared Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.