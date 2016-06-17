Dr. Dinehart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jared Dinehart, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jared Dinehart, PHD is a Psychologist in Gilbert, AZ.
Dr. Dinehart works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ironwood Counseling and Psychological Services7400 S Power Rd Ste 116, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 988-5003
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dinehart?
I cannot express enough the amount of gratitude I have for Jared Dinehart. I had been going to another top of the line popular psychologist for almost two years trying to get help for my sex addiction. None of it worked, but almost immediately upon seeing Jared Dinehart I saw behavioral change within myself. He has saved my life.
About Dr. Jared Dinehart, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1386737062
Education & Certifications
- Brigham Young University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dinehart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dinehart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dinehart works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinehart. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinehart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dinehart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dinehart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.