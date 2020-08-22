See All Nurse Practitioners in Santa Fe, NM
Jaqueline Fernandez-Quezada, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (4)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Jaqueline Fernandez-Quezada, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Fe, NM. 

Jaqueline Fernandez-Quezada works at Aspen Medical Center in Santa Fe, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aspen Medical Group LLC
    3450 Zafarano Dr Unit C, Santa Fe, NM 87507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 466-5885
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Aug 22, 2020
    I first received care from Ms. F-Q at Urgent care on 7/4/2019. It was life saving. I had dropped my previous PCP because he is a quack,a doddering old fool who should lose his license. So when Ms. F-Q said that she also a PCP I jumped at the chance. She has since saved me again by correctly diagnosing a condition that quackity quack misdiagnosed and for which his proposed treatment could have killed me. Ms F-Q is a superb provider in a town with far too few to start with. Highly recommend.
    — Aug 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Jaqueline Fernandez-Quezada, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134604598
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jaqueline Fernandez-Quezada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jaqueline Fernandez-Quezada works at Aspen Medical Center in Santa Fe, NM. View the full address on Jaqueline Fernandez-Quezada’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Jaqueline Fernandez-Quezada. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jaqueline Fernandez-Quezada.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jaqueline Fernandez-Quezada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jaqueline Fernandez-Quezada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

