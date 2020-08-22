Jaqueline Fernandez-Quezada has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jaqueline Fernandez-Quezada, CNP
Offers telehealth
Jaqueline Fernandez-Quezada, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Fe, NM.
Aspen Medical Group LLC3450 Zafarano Dr Unit C, Santa Fe, NM 87507 Directions (505) 466-5885
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I first received care from Ms. F-Q at Urgent care on 7/4/2019. It was life saving. I had dropped my previous PCP because he is a quack,a doddering old fool who should lose his license. So when Ms. F-Q said that she also a PCP I jumped at the chance. She has since saved me again by correctly diagnosing a condition that quackity quack misdiagnosed and for which his proposed treatment could have killed me. Ms F-Q is a superb provider in a town with far too few to start with. Highly recommend.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1134604598
