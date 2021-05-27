See All Nurse Practitioners in Oklahoma City, OK
Janson Varghese, APNP Icon-share Share Profile

Janson Varghese, APNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (6)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Janson Varghese, APNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Janson Varghese works at Variety Care in Oklahoma City, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alternative Opportunities Inc.
    1025 Straka Ter, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 632-6688

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    V'lasha Harvey — May 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Janson Varghese, APNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912333493
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Oklahoma Health Science Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Janson Varghese has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Janson Varghese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Janson Varghese works at Variety Care in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Janson Varghese’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Janson Varghese. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janson Varghese.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janson Varghese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janson Varghese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

