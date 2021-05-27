Janson Varghese has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Janson Varghese, APNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Janson Varghese, APNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Oklahoma City, OK.
Janson Varghese works at
Locations
Alternative Opportunities Inc.1025 Straka Ter, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Directions (405) 632-6688
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Originally went for an ankle injury and he listened to what I had to say and ended up concerned about my blood pressure and sent me to a cardiologist. Both specialists he sent me to were great!
About Janson Varghese, APNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1912333493
Education & Certifications
- University Of Oklahoma Health Science Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Janson Varghese accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Janson Varghese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Janson Varghese. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janson Varghese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janson Varghese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.