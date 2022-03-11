See All Counselors in Atlanta, GA
Janon Wilson

Counseling
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
Janon Wilson is a Counselor in Atlanta, GA. 

Janon Wilson works at Compass Counseling and Psychotherapy in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Hackensack, NJ and Washington, DC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Compass Counseling and Psychotherapy
    3343 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 145, Atlanta, GA 30326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 259-8557
  2. 2
    Compass Counseling and Psychotherapy
    10 Banta Pl Ste 107, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 259-8557
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 1:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Compass Counseling and Psychotherapy
    1025 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 259-8557
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 1:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Janon Wilson

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790164622
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

