Jannette Travali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jannette Travali
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jannette Travali is a Counselor in Seven Fields, PA.
Jannette Travali works at
Locations
1
Cranberry Psychological Center Inc.100 Northpointe Cir Ste 306, Seven Fields, PA 16046 Directions (724) 779-9033
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Jannette Travali
- Counseling
- English
- 1104140615
Frequently Asked Questions
Jannette Travali accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jannette Travali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Jannette Travali. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jannette Travali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jannette Travali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jannette Travali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.