Jannah Branch-Smith has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jannah Branch-Smith, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jannah Branch-Smith, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN.
Jannah Branch-Smith works at
Locations
-
1
Dickerson Rd. Family Clinic1223 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN 37207 Directions (615) 227-3000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jannah Branch-Smith?
Very friendly and helpful. Explains everything in-depth and really worked with me to come up with a plan to improve my health. I refer all my friends and family to her.
About Jannah Branch-Smith, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1598953952
Frequently Asked Questions
Jannah Branch-Smith accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jannah Branch-Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jannah Branch-Smith works at
2 patients have reviewed Jannah Branch-Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jannah Branch-Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jannah Branch-Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jannah Branch-Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.