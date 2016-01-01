Dr. Janna Williams-Pitts, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams-Pitts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janna Williams-Pitts, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janna Williams-Pitts, PHD is a Psychologist in Kennesaw, GA.
Dr. Williams-Pitts works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Janna Williams-Pitts3805 Cherokee St NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144 Directions (770) 426-5666
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Williams-Pitts?
About Dr. Janna Williams-Pitts, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1063895837
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams-Pitts accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams-Pitts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams-Pitts works at
Dr. Williams-Pitts has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams-Pitts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams-Pitts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams-Pitts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.