Janna Roberts, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Janna Roberts, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 12 years of experience. They graduated from GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY.

Janna Roberts works at Pinnacle Peak Integrated Care - Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pinnacle Peak Integrated Care
    8070 E Morgan Trl Ste 125, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 (855) 937-1697
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Addiction Treatment
Alcohol Related Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Banner Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Mercy Care
    • MercyCare Health Plans
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University of Arizona Health Plans

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 01, 2022
    She spent so much time with me. She took my concerns seriously. I felt heard and in good hands. We make a game plan for testing. I actually have hope because of this kind lady.
    About Janna Roberts, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033536362
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Janna Roberts, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janna Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Janna Roberts has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Janna Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Janna Roberts works at Pinnacle Peak Integrated Care - Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Janna Roberts’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Janna Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janna Roberts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janna Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janna Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

