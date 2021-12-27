See All Nurse Practitioners in Frederick, MD
Janna Mustafina

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Janna Mustafina is a Nurse Practitioner in Frederick, MD. 

Janna Mustafina works at Community Speech Therapy, Inc. in Frederick, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    eCareNow TeleHealth
    176 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 203, Frederick, MD 21702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 815-5978
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 27, 2021
    This woman is amazing, she answers every single message. Addresses your concerns and you can always follow up with her and she will call you right away. If all medical personnel were as efficient as her we'd have a great medical system.
    Dec 27, 2021
    About Janna Mustafina

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1831677236
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Janna Mustafina is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janna Mustafina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Janna Mustafina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Janna Mustafina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Janna Mustafina works at Community Speech Therapy, Inc. in Frederick, MD. View the full address on Janna Mustafina’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Janna Mustafina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janna Mustafina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janna Mustafina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janna Mustafina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

