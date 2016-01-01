See All Counselors in Everett, WA
Overview

Jann Finley, LMHC is a Counselor in Everett, WA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    5705 Evergreen Way Ste 101B, Everett, WA 98203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 346-1244

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Post-Menopausal Problems Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Choice Health
    Premera Blue Cross
    Providence Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Jann Finley, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174769269
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Washington
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jann Finley, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jann Finley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jann Finley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jann Finley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jann Finley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jann Finley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jann Finley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

