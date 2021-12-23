See All Counselors in Hamden, CT
Dr. Janis Lucky, PHD

Counseling
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Janis Lucky, PHD is a Counselor in Hamden, CT. 

Dr. Lucky works at The Rubicon Center for Counseling and Wellness in Hamden, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rubicon Center
    3208 Whitney Ave Ste 1E, Hamden, CT 06518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 537-0542

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Behavioral Health Network
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 23, 2021
    I would definietly recommend Dr. Lucky to my family and friends. In fact, I have. I have been seeing Dr. Lucky for about 9 months now and I am really gaining so much from my time under her care. It took me some time to feel really comfortable with her but once I did reach that place, things began to fall into place and I began finding our sessions to be incredibly useful. What I appreciate most is that I can relate to her. She's been through and seen it all and the stories that other reviwers alluded to are so helpful in breaking down those barriers and creating a brave space for me to open up and share. I particularly appreciate the many approaches she employs in order to help us.
    About Dr. Janis Lucky, PHD

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760583496
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN
    Frequently Asked Questions

