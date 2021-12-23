Dr. Janis Lucky, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janis Lucky, PHD is a Counselor in Hamden, CT.
Rubicon Center3208 Whitney Ave Ste 1E, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 537-0542
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Aetna
- Behavioral Health Network
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I would definietly recommend Dr. Lucky to my family and friends. In fact, I have. I have been seeing Dr. Lucky for about 9 months now and I am really gaining so much from my time under her care. It took me some time to feel really comfortable with her but once I did reach that place, things began to fall into place and I began finding our sessions to be incredibly useful. What I appreciate most is that I can relate to her. She's been through and seen it all and the stories that other reviwers alluded to are so helpful in breaking down those barriers and creating a brave space for me to open up and share. I particularly appreciate the many approaches she employs in order to help us.
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN
Dr. Lucky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucky accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lucky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucky.
