Janis King, APRN
Offers telehealth
Janis King, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Myers, FL.
Lpg Endocrinology8960 Colonial Center Dr Ste 202, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Directions (239) 343-9646
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
How was your appointment with Janis King?
Ms King, always takes her time in educating & explains to me any & all things related to my health & wellbeing. Ms. King is a joy to be with, especially when you've been in the hospital & you're a reck & full of concerns. You couldn't ask for such a loving & caring person as Ms. kingRachel the Doc. assistance, also takes her time with me, making sure to address any questions & concerns I may have & if she doesn't know the answer, she'll do her best to find the answers, & she'll address my concerns to Ms King & between the two, they'll address any concerns with me & make me feel at ease, before I leave. I want it noted, if I call the office for any concerns, Rachel is available to address my concerns. She's always been so pleasant & kind to speak with.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1992134753
Janis King has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Janis King accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Janis King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Janis King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janis King.
