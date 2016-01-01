Overview

Janis Harvey, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Andrews, SC. They graduated from University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Janis Harvey works at Tidelands Health Family Medicine in Andrews, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.