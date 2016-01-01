See All Family Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Family Medicine
4 (114)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Janis Bonat, CRNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TJUH College of Graduate Studies and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Janis Bonat works at Jefferson Geriatrics in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Family Med Assoc
    33 S 9th St Ste 301, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 114 ratings
Patient Ratings (114)
5 Star
(65)
4 Star
(22)
3 Star
(6)
2 Star
(5)
1 Star
(16)
About Janis Bonat, CRNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 25 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1154434702
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • TJUH College of Graduate Studies
Frequently Asked Questions

Janis Bonat, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janis Bonat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Janis Bonat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Janis Bonat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Janis Bonat works at Jefferson Geriatrics in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Janis Bonat’s profile.

114 patients have reviewed Janis Bonat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janis Bonat.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janis Bonat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janis Bonat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

