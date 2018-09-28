Janine Sayles, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janine Sayles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Janine Sayles, CNM
Overview
Janine Sayles, CNM is a Midwife in Suitland, MD.
Janine Sayles works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UM Capital Region Medical Group5001 Silver Hill Rd Ste 202, Suitland, MD 20746 Directions (301) 618-2273
-
2
UM Capital Region Medical Group2900 Mercy Ln, Cheverly, MD 20785 Directions (301) 618-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Capital Region Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Janine Sayles?
Janina Sayles delivered my first two children, she's an amazing midwife, knowledgeable, caring, and competent!
About Janine Sayles, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- 1366460024
Frequently Asked Questions
Janine Sayles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Janine Sayles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Janine Sayles works at
6 patients have reviewed Janine Sayles. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janine Sayles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janine Sayles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janine Sayles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.