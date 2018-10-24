See All Chiropractors in Virginia Beach, VA
Overview

Dr. Janine Lex, DC is a Chiropractor in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus.

Dr. Lex works at Dr. Janine Lex, Chiropractic & Acupuncture in Virginia Beach, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vitality Functional Medicine
    3061 Brickhouse Ct Ste 107, Virginia Beach, VA 23452

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture
Anxiety
Arthritis
Acupuncture
Anxiety
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 24, 2018
About Dr. Janine Lex, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Years of Experience
  • 38 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1316198070
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Janine Lex, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lex is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lex has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lex has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lex works at Dr. Janine Lex, Chiropractic & Acupuncture in Virginia Beach, VA. View the full address on Dr. Lex’s profile.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lex. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lex.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lex, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lex appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

