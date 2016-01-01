Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janine Kelly, DC
Overview
Dr. Janine Kelly, DC is a Chiropractor in North Bellmore, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1762 Newbridge Rd, North Bellmore, NY 11710 Directions (516) 409-0044
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kelly?
About Dr. Janine Kelly, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1518904770
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.