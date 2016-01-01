See All Family Doctors in Thomasville, NC
Janine Hammond, AGNP

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients
Janine Hammond, AGNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Thomasville, NC. 

Janine Hammond works at CoreLife Novant Health - Thomasville in Thomasville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    CoreLife Novant Health - Thomasville
    6329 Unity St Ste A, Thomasville, NC 27360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7858
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    About Janine Hammond, AGNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1699226142
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Janine Hammond, AGNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Janine Hammond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Janine Hammond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Janine Hammond works at CoreLife Novant Health - Thomasville in Thomasville, NC. View the full address on Janine Hammond’s profile.

    Janine Hammond has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Janine Hammond.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janine Hammond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janine Hammond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

