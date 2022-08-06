Janina Kean has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Janina Kean, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Janina Kean, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Farmington, CT.
Janina Kean works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Connecticut Anxiety and Depression Treatment Center Partners1031 FARMINGTON AVE, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 677-2550
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Janina Kean?
Mrs. Kean is a very knowledgeable and compassionate woman, with years of experience. She is a very honest and ethical provider that has the best interests of her patients in mind.
About Janina Kean, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1821447053
Frequently Asked Questions
Janina Kean accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Janina Kean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Janina Kean works at
7 patients have reviewed Janina Kean. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Janina Kean.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Janina Kean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Janina Kean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.