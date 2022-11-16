Dr. Janice Wilmoth, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilmoth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janice Wilmoth, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janice Wilmoth, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neuropsychology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Miami Insititute Of Psychology.
Dr. Wilmoth works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive MedPsych/Psychological Services1100 S Ponce De Leon Blvd, Saint Augustine, FL 32084 Directions (904) 824-7733
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilmoth?
Very professional in performing psychological testing and her reports are very detailed. I would certainly recommend her to others.
About Dr. Janice Wilmoth, PHD
- Clinical Neuropsychology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1568453645
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeaster Brain Injury Center
- South County Mental Health Center
- Miami Insititute Of Psychology
- Lynn University Boca Raton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilmoth has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilmoth accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilmoth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilmoth works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilmoth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilmoth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilmoth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilmoth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.