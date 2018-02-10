Dr. Myers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janice Myers, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Janice Myers, PHD is a Psychologist in Kansas City, MO.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3805 N Oak Trfy Ste H, Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions (816) 453-5566
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Wow! What an incredible experience thus far. Now keep in mind we just started, but my teenage daughter did not want to go and went kicking. Jan was awesome with both of us, and my daughter left in a much better state of mind. Again we are just beginning our journey, but I truly believe of all the counselors out there, we were sent here for a reason. I am excited at the possibilities and future.
About Dr. Janice Myers, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1083621734
Dr. Myers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.